Academically unsound to change physics syllabi midway: DU teachers body

NEW DELHI: The teachers’ union of the University of Delhi has raised strong objections to a recent notification issued by the university introducing significant changes to the B.Sc. (hons) physics curriculum midway through the academic year.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellor professor Yogesh Singh, the union has termed the move academically unsound, administratively disruptive, and a violation of established statutory norms.

According to the teachers’ union, the notification has come as a shock to faculty members across nearly 25 colleges offering the B.Sc. (hons) physics programme and has disrupted teaching for several thousand students. Departments had already finalised teaching schedules, timetables, and laboratory arrangements since December 2025.

The sudden enforcement of curriculum changes during the ongoing semester has rendered these preparations ineffective, causing what the union described as “pedagogical dislocation”.

The notification mandates alterations to credit distribution and lecture practical structures of core papers.

Abha Dev Habib, physics department, Miranda House, said, “The DU notification undermines the adverse impact of loss of teaching time. For an even semester, preparations start from December onwards. Given that there is barely any gap between odd and even semesters, teachers decide their teaching and prepare towards it, thinking of the academic year as a whole. Redistribution of teaching in the middle of January will affect their preparedness. The DU notification is bad in rules. It should be withdrawn.”

A key concern highlighted is the revision of credit structures without corresponding syllabus modifications. “Altering contact hours without revising syllabi leaves teachers unclear about content depth, assessment patterns, and learning outcomes,” the letter states.