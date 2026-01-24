Decomposed bodies of missing couple found in drain in southwest Delhi’s Kakrola area

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday recovered partially decomposed bodies of a 58-year-old man and his wife from a drain in southwest Delhi’s Kakrola area.

A cab driver informed the police team on Friday around 12 pm at Kakrola Ganda Nala picket that two bodies, one male and one female, were lying in the drain. After receiving the information, police reached the spot, and both the bodies were recovered, a senior police officer said.

On inspection, no visible injury marks were found on either body. The bodies were partially decomposed. Both appeared to be labourers, and one mobile phone was recovered from the male body. The deceased were identified as Munna Lal (58) and Ramvati Devi (55). They have been missing since January 17 from the Bindapur police station area, the officer said.

Their son Ritesh, who is the registered owner of the recovered mobile and works as a labourer, was contacted and questioned in connection with the incident. The police team visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

As per the initial inquiry, no foul play is found. Both the bodies were shifted to RTRM hospital for further proceedings. The postmortem examination is yet to be conducted, police said, adding that further investigation is being carried out.