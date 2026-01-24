Delhi Assembly seeks Punjab FSL report on Atishi remark row, sets January 28 deadline

NEW DELHI: Amid row over Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi’s alleged remark against Sikh Guru, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued a reminder to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, asking it to submit the pending forensic records related to the FIR registered in Jalandhar by January 28, said sources on Friday.

The documents sought include the application received from the police authorities and the forensic report, which were earlier directed to be submitted by January 22, through a communication issued on January 16. Sources said the assembly secretariat noted that despite the earlier deadline, the required information and complete records have not yet been received. In view of this, the direction has been reiterated through the reminder to ensure that all relevant material is placed on record and examined in a timely manner as part of the ongoing proceedings.

The secretariat stated that the forensic records are essential for establishing facts clearly and maintaining institutional transparency. The matter continues to be under active consideration and the concerned authorities have been requested to extend full cooperation, added the sources.