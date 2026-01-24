Delhi govt dumping waste from Bhalswa landfill to Kirari, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

NEW DELHI: Amid a war of words over waterlogging in Kirari, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the Delhi government is dumping waste from the Bhalswa landfill on vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in the area.

The party shared a video on X showing waterlogging in Sharma Colony and nearby localities, allegedly caused by accumulated garbage. AAP said the government’s slogan, “Koode ke pahaad, tujhe jaana padega bhai” (the garbage mountains must go), concealed what it termed a “fraud”, as no clarity was given on where the waste was being shifted.

In a video message, AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj blamed the BJP-led Delhi government for flooding in the Kirari Assembly constituency due to drainage water obstructed by dumped waste.

He questioned CM Rekha Gupta over who authorised the DDA to deploy thousands of trucks and JCB machines to transport garbage from the Bhalswa landfill to Kirari, and who was bearing the cost. Bharadwaj alleged that the garbage was being dumped layer upon layer on DDA land, posing serious risks to land quality and groundwater.

He warned that chemical-laden waste could lead to long-term health hazards, including cancer, for residents. “The Bhalswa landfill was not being eliminated but merely relocated to Kirari, creating a new garbage mound.”

AAP always tries to mislead people, says Virendra Sachdeva

Reacting to AAP’s video, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday called Saurabh Bharadwaj a “political chameleon” who changes his stance every moment & attempts to mislead the people under the pretext of highlighting their problems. “AAP has turned people’s problems into a subject of ridicule,” added BJP’s Praveen Shankar Kapoor.