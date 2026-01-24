Delhi sees year’s first rain, AQI improves to ‘poor’

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday recorded the year’s first rain and the highest January rainfall in two years yet, leading to a sharp dip in temperatures and brief relief from elevated pollution levels.

The last highest rainfall in the first month of the year was recorded on January 30, 2023, when the city received 20.4 mm of rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said the rainfall was triggered by the impact of a western disturbance over northwest India, bringing rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for a few hours.

Average rainfall recorded between 8.30 and 17.30 was significant, with Ridge receiving the highest at 17.4 mm, followed by Palam (14.0 mm), Lodi Road (13.4 mm), Safdarjung (13.2 mm) and Ayanagar (11.5 mm), indicating widespread light to moderate rain across Delhi NCR. Rainfall activity was largely concentrated during the morning and early afternoon hours of Friday, with little to no precipitation recorded later in the day.

Most stations reported light to moderate rain between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, after which rainfall activity tapered off.

The showers led to a sharp fall in temperatures, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung dropping to 16.0 degrees Celsius, which is 4.3 degrees Celsius below normal. This marked a steep fall from Thursday’s maximum of 27.1 degrees Celsius, when Delhi recorded its warmest January day in seven years.