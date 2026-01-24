FIR against Pannun for threatening to create unrest ahead of January 26

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun after he allegedly issued threats ahead of Republic Day celebration.

The FIR has been registered by the Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

According to police, Pannun released a video message on social media in which he allegedly threatened to disturb peace and law and order in Delhi before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In the video, Pannun claimed that pro-Khalistan posters had been put up in areas like Rohini and Dabri in Delhi through his sleeper cells. The officials stated that the video was made to spread fear among the public and provoking disharmony ahead of the Republic Day celebration. “Its content is provocative in nature and poses a threat to public order,” said an officer.

After the emergence of video and filing a case, the teams of Delhi Police visited several areas of the city mentioned in the video.

“The investigation has been initiated from all angles. Apart from this, the digital footprints of the video are also being checked,” the officer added. Security agencies have also stepped up vigil across the capital in view of Republic Day celebrations, with police maintaining that any attempt to disrupt peace will be dealt with strictly under the law.

Security agencies step up vigil

