Full dress rehearsal of 77th R-Day parade disrupted

NEW DELHI: A full dress rehearsal of the 77th Republic Day Parade was held in the capital on Friday as military personnel and artistes marched down the Kartavya Path amid morning rains, which briefly delayed the proceedings at the ceremonial boulevard.

However, in view of the inclement weather, the flypast and some sections of the cultural segments of the parade could not be held, officials said. The full dress rehearsal of the parade began around 10.30 am and concluded around 11.45 am. Every year, the stands in various enclosures see heavy crowds even on the day of the full dress rehearsal for which official passes are issued.

However, the stands wore a sparse look on Friday. Many spectators, who had come especially to watch the flypast, were disappointed. However, some said they were still content to see the majestic display of India’s military might and cultural heritage. Spells of rain, which also disrupted traffic in parts of the city, failed to dampen the spirit of the members of the marching contingents.