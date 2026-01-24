’Human skeleton’ found at Delhi airport turns out to be demo model

NEW DELHI: A skeleton in an abandoned carton created a security scare at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning. A heavy security cover at the airport on account of the approaching Republic Day aggravated the situation initially. However, it turned out to be a false alarm, as the officials soon realised that it was just a model.

A source at the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said a cleaning staff found the box lying unattended near the departure area of an airline early on Thursday.

“She informed an airport staffer. As per procedure, the Central Industrial Security Force and the DIAL security team were alerted. They called the airport police, which opened the box to find a dummy skeleton inside it,” the source said.

The Airport police said, “The standard drill in such incidents was followed. Opening the box revealed a skeleton-like structure, but not a real one. Such items are used for educational purposes in nursing and medical colleges.” The authorities contacted the firm whose credentials were mentioned on the box, which confirmed that it was a skeleton model.

A cop said, “The skeleton in the box was much smaller in size than an actual skeleton. That is why it fit in a small box. The minute it was opened, we knew it was not a real one.”