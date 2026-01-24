IIT Delhi launches accelerator programme to support early, mid-career faculty

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the Deepak Raghavan Family Foundation Accelerator Programme, a new initiative aimed at strengthening the institute’s research ecosystem by supporting high-potential early- and mid-career faculty members.

The programme seeks to enable young academics to build strong, independent research programmes while continuing to contribute to teaching and academic leadership.

Instituted by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Raghavan, the initiative is facilitated by the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation and reflects growing alumni engagement in advancing academic research.

A central feature of the programme is a five-year endowed Chair Professorship for faculty members aged 45 years and below, designed to provide sustained support during a crucial phase of their academic careers. The chair will be backed by a dedicated research fund, access to research staff, and academic resources to help pursue long-term research goals.