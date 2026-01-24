Two criminal gang associates held after brief encounter in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two alleged associates of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang following a brief encounter in Baba Haridas Nagar. The accused were actively involved in multiple heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, and extortion.

The accused have been identified as Vicky, alias Mogli (37), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and Chander Bhan (39), a resident of Rohini. A tip-off was received on Thursday regarding the movement of the accused. They were suspected to be planning to commit a major crime in Delhi ahead of Republic Day celebrations, a senior police officer said.

Vicky and Chander Bhan attempted to evade arrest and opened fire on the police. Police also retaliated, and one of the accused sustained an injury in his leg. The gang leader, Himanshu Bhau, is believed to be operating from outside India.