Woman forges number plate of foreign embassy, nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving a car with a forged diplomatic number plate in the Vasant Vihar area. The woman, a resident of Guwahati, Assam, was a frequent visitor at various embassies and high-security areas in the capital.
While searching her car, two more forged number plates resembling those used by foreign embassy officials were recovered. The woman said she had bought the car from an embassy, which later filed a complaint against her for failing to register the vehicle in her own name.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that on receiving intelligence, a trap was laid at Vasant Vihar, where the vehicle was found parked. Around 3.10 pm, the woman reached for her car and was about to start it when she was intercepted. When she was asked about the ownership documents of the vehicle, she stated that it is a diplomatic vehicle but could not produce the ownership documents, the DCP said.
Initially she posed as a representative of a foreign embassy but did not disclose the name. After a detailed inquiry, she admitted that she was using forged number plates of a foreign embassy on the vehicle.
“She also disclosed that she had purchased the car from a foreign embassy in November 2024. She stated that the embassy filed a complaint against her at Chanakya Puri police station for not registering the vehicle in her name.
Therefore, she removed the number plates of that embassy and prepared forged number plates of registration No. 144 CD 54, looking like the existing number plates. She said that she did that to avoid police checking at various locations, to have easy access to different embassies and smooth movement in the diplomatic area,” Yadav said.
She is a graduate and claimed to be the All-India secretary of a political party for the last four years. She claimed to have worked in a foreign embassy as a consultant for one year in 2023-24.
She also claimed that she works as a sports guide at the University of Science and Technology in Meghalaya.
At present, she said that she works as a consultant for foreign students, especially African nationals, guiding them in their study at the university and gets paid per student admission.
‘Posed as a representative of a foreign embassy’
