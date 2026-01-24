Woman forges number plate of foreign embassy, nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving a car with a forged diplomatic number plate in the Vasant Vihar area. The woman, a resident of Guwahati, Assam, was a frequent visitor at various embassies and high-security areas in the capital.

While searching her car, two more forged number plates resembling those used by foreign embassy officials were recovered. The woman said she had bought the car from an embassy, which later filed a complaint against her for failing to register the vehicle in her own name.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that on receiving intelligence, a trap was laid at Vasant Vihar, where the vehicle was found parked. Around 3.10 pm, the woman reached for her car and was about to start it when she was intercepted. When she was asked about the ownership documents of the vehicle, she stated that it is a diplomatic vehicle but could not produce the ownership documents, the DCP said.

Initially she posed as a representative of a foreign embassy but did not disclose the name. After a detailed inquiry, she admitted that she was using forged number plates of a foreign embassy on the vehicle.