Delhi: New flyover planned on Outer Ring Road

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated the process for the construction of a new flyover on the Outer Ring Road to decongest one of the busiest traffic corridors, connecting the IFC Supplementary Drain near Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur, the officials said.

The proposed flyover is expected to provide direct relief to commuters from Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and adjoining areas of north-west Delhi, which currently witness chronic congestion during peak hours, officials said.

The project aims to ease persistent traffic bottlenecks on the Outer Ring Road, improve inter-district connectivity and ensure smoother movement for daily commuters, public transport, commercial vehicles and emergency services.

As part of a structured and transparent planning process, the Public Works Department has approved consultancy services for a detailed feasibility study. The study will assess traffic volume, engineering design, environmental impact and long-term sustainability to ensure the flyover is future-ready and executed without delays.

Speaking on the development, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said, “This flyover is being planned keeping the daily struggles of commuters in mind. Areas like Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh and the entire Rohini belt have suffered due to heavy traffic load for years. Our government is moving with clear intent—plan properly, execute fast and deliver permanent relief.”

“We are ending the era of half-baked projects. Every major infrastructure work on the Outer Ring Road will now be based on technical strength, transparency and strict timelines, so that Delhi gets durable solutions, not temporary fixes,” he added. The minister further said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to planned infrastructure development, congestion-free roads and accountability-driven governance.