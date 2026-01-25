Delhi: Priest among eight nabbed in digital arrest fraud

NEW DELHI: Eight people, including a priest, have been arrested for allegedly duping an elderly NRI couple of over Rs 14 crore through a “digital arrest” scam, police said. Of the total Rs 14.84 crore siphoned off, Rs 2.08 crore has been frozen so far, police added.

The accused acted as facilitators by procuring and operating mule bank accounts and layering the defrauded money through multiple accounts. The funds were routed at the behest of an international cybercrime syndicate operating from Cambodia and Nepal, police said.

The case came to light after a 77-year-old woman residing in Greater Kailash reported that she had been cheated of Rs 14.84 crore. Police said the victim received a call in December last year claiming that a SIM card issued in her name was linked to a money-laundering case.

She was subsequently placed on video calls, during which fraudsters impersonating officials of agencies such as the CBI and police intimidated her by showing a forged arrest warrant, a police official said.