Northeast Delhi shooting: Murder accused posts video, says killed man for grudge

NEW DELHI: The man accused of shooting a 24-year-old to death at a café in northeast Delhi allegedly posted a video on social media hours after the incident, confessing to the crime and claiming it was driven by a personal grudge, police said on Saturday.

The shooting took place around 10.30 pm on Friday at Mr King Lounge and Café in Maujpur. Police found one injured person at the spot, identified as Faizan alias Fazzi of JMC Welcome. He was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police said he suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team examined the scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Welcome police station. Several teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused, and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

In the video uploaded soon after the incident, the accused claimed responsibility for the killing, alleging that Faizan had slapped him a few months earlier. He denied the involvement of his family members and claimed there was no financial motive behind the murder.