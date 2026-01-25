Visually impaired students play loud music all night on Basant Panchami occasion, Delhi colony residents call cops

NEW DELHI: A massive stand-off between cops and students belonging to the Institution for the Blind at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar-4 took place during the wee hours of Saturday.

The cops rushed in large numbers to the institution following dozens of calls from residents objecting to the extremely high decibel levels of songs being blared.

Vociferous arguments were made by the students from inside the building. They had locked the building from the inside, and the cops from outside insisted that they wind up their show at 2 am.

The cops' requests appeared to fall on deaf ears. The police were allegedly reluctant to be harsh on them as they were visually impaired.

A total of 96 male students ranging between 6 and 18 years reside in the Institution functioning since 1986. It is supported through grants by the Social Welfare department.

While those between Class 1 and 8 study and reside here, students in higher classes study out but reside here.

The students were arguing their case with the cops. “We are observing `Jaagran’ (night vigil) for Basant Panchami. We are chanting prayers and singing songs. It is only one night in a year that we are celebrating, and we have taken permission from the police to do so," said one of them, furnishing a letter with a police seal on it.

“Loud music and dancing happen at bars across Delhi. Even in this area, there are many functions that take place until very late at night. Why are the police not intervening in them? Why are we alone targeted? It is the first time we are doing something like this,” multiple voices said.

A cop at the spot told TNIE, “We have nothing against the students. We have to respond to residents' grievances. We received more than ten calls after midnight, and so we rushed to the spot."

The students agreed to reduce the volume of their loudspeakers a little. Meanwhile, a senior cop spoke to the students on the phone with the speaker on.

He made them understand that the Supreme Court order said residents cannot be disturbed with loud music beyond 10 pm. After a couple of hours, the cops left the spot. Loud music, bhajans and conversations continued till 5 am.

Cops said the letter shown by the students was a mere acknowledgement seal given to the them by the police when they had submitted the request.

“We will never permit all-night events as it is against the law,” said a cop.

Rajesh, one of the wardens at the institution, conceded that the police station had not responded to their request.