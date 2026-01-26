33 Delhi Police officers awarded for bravery

NEW DELHI: As many as 33 Delhi Police personnel, including five women, will be conferred prestigious police medals on the occasion of Republic Day, in recognition of their acts of gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious contribution, officials said. The honours include 14 Medals for Gallantry, two President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and 17 Medals for Meritorious Service.

Among the gallantry awardees is Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, who, along with Sub-Inspector Rajeev Kumar and Sub-Inspector Shibu, confronted a dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist near Mayur Vihar in January 2024. The team overpowered Javed Ahmad Mattu, a key figure in the killing of five security personnel in Kashmir.

Sub-Inspector Udham Singh has been honoured for bravery shown during a November 2023 operation against sharpshooters linked to Canada-based terrorist and gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla. Despite facing direct gunfire, he and his team chased and apprehended two armed suspects.

Another gallantry medal has been awarded to Inspector Nishant Dahiya, Inspector Manjit (then Sub-Inspector) and Sub-Inspector Amit Bhati for a high-risk interception on Ring Road in October 2023, when two armed associates of Arsh Dalla opened fire and attempted to unpin a live hand grenade. The officers disarmed the accused.