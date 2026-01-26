Civic catastrophes expose Nation’s ‘unsmart’ Cities

On this Republic Day, it is unfortunate to recall two recent catastrophic incidents of urban India. First the death of two dozen people due to the supply of contaminated water in Indore and second drowning of 27-year-old engineer in a swamp created by sewer water near an upmarket condominium in Noida, a suburb of the national Capital.

These incidents tell a terrible story because both Indore and Noida are considered to be providing civic security of highest order under a government ranking system. On October 1, 2021, the Union government launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, with the overall vision of creating “Garbage Free Cities” (GFC). For achieving this vision, a key objective under SBM-U 2.0 is to make every urban local body at least three-star garbage free as per the star rating protocol.

Under this scheme, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) holds a seven-star rating, making it a certified GFC. Indore made history by becoming the first city in India to achieve this highest possible seven-star distinction in 2022, and it has consistently maintained this status through the latest assessment cycles (including the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 awards conferred in July 2025).

However, the massive outbreak of waterborne disease this winter, triggered by contaminated municipal water, which led to the deaths of nearly two dozen people, including infants, raises a question mark on the rating system. The investigative post-mortem revealed a scenario that belongs in a dystopia, not a seven-star city.