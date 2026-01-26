Delhi government grants special remission for prisoners

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Republic Day, the government has decided to grant Special Government Remission to eligible convicts, exercising the powers conferred under Section 473 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which corresponds to Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The government stated that the remission will be applicable to convicts sentenced by courts of criminal jurisdiction in Delhi and lodged in central jails in Delhi or outside the city, who are undergoing their sentence as on January 26, subject to prescribed conditions.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said that for prisoners above 65 years of age and women prisoners, the scale of remission would be as follows: 90 days for sentences above 10 years, 60 days for sentences above five years up to 10 years, 30 days for sentences above one year up to five years, and 20 days for sentences up to one year.