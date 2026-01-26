National level shooter arrested in Rs 40 lakh cyber fraud case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a national-level shooter with medals in multiple competitions for his alleged links with an interstate cyber fraud racket that cheated a Delhi resident of over Rs 40 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Himanshu Chauhan, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Crime Branch following sustained technical and financial surveillance conducted across several states. Chauhan has previously won medals at national and state shooting championships, a senior police official said in a statement.

According to the police, Chauhan facilitated cybercrime operations by arranging mule bank accounts for the syndicate, which were used to channel defrauded funds. The case pertains to an e-FIR registered in June 2025 at the Cyber Cell police station in northwest Delhi. The complainant alleged he was duped of Rs 40.27 lakh through fake online gaming platforms, fraudulent stock trading and IPO investment schemes.

The victim was allegedly induced to transfer money through IMPS, NEFT and UPI channels. Analysis of bank transactions revealed that Rs 8 lakh was credited on a single day into a mule account linked to the syndicate, police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify other members of the syndicate.