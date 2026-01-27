CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Ministers attend Republic Day Parade

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and members of her Cabinet attended the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Monday, as President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag and the national anthem marked the start of the celebrations.

The iconic marching song “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja” echoed along Kartavya Path as contingents of the Indian armed forces led the parade. Marching alongside them were select students from Delhi University, who had trained for weeks at the Republic Day NCC camp at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, in a post on X, highlighted the Ministry of Education tableau, calling it “a remarkable showcase of India’s evolving education landscape”. He said the tableau reflected the transformative journey of school education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and reaffirmed the vision of building a skilled and future-ready generation as part of Viksit Bharat.