Delhi HC asks police not to disclose survivor details
NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has directed police not to disclose the name, parentage or address of a survivor of sexual assault in any document or report filed in courts.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the direction while denying bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, after noting “with concern” that the name of the survivor was mentioned in the status report filed by the investigating officer in the case.
In an order passed on January 14, the judge also asked the Commissioner of Delhi Police to issue appropriate instructions to all SHOs and investigating officers to strictly comply with the law against the disclosure of the identity of survivors of sexual offences.
“The DCP of the concerned area, having jurisdiction over Moti Nagar police station, is directed to sensitise all SHOs under his jurisdiction to strictly ensure that the name, parentage or address of a survivor of sexual assault is not disclosed in any status report or document filed before the courts.
The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, is also requested to reiterate appropriate instructions to all SHOs and investigating officers in this regard, in strict compliance with law. Let a copy of this judgment be forwarded to the DCP concerned as well as the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, for information and compliance,” the judge said.
According to the prosecution, the accused sexually assaulted the minor girl by taking her away from her home on a false pretext in 2021. The accused confined her in a room and raped her, police said, adding that she was subsequently traced and rescued by her family members.
The court noted that the survivor “consistently supported” the prosecution case and clearly described the manner in which the incident took place in her statement to the police.
“The court is, therefore, duty-bound to accord due weight to her version,” the judge said.
Also in court
Court acquits man in Dwarka firing case
A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of attempting to shoot a police official during a late-night checking drive in Dwarka in 2018, citing serious gaps in the prosecution’s evidence. Additional Sessions Judge said the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The court flagged absence of duty records, independent witnesses and ordered the acquittal of Pradeep Kumar.
HC bars freezing account without nod
The Delhi High Court has held that police cannot attach or freeze bank accounts without approval of a competent court. Justice Purushaindar Kumar Kaurav made the observation while setting aside the freezing of accounts belonging to Malabar Gold and Diamond Limited. The court said such action can be taken only under Section 107 of the BNSS and strictly on a magistrate’s orders.