Delhi HC asks police not to disclose survivor details

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has directed police not to disclose the name, parentage or address of a survivor of sexual assault in any document or report filed in courts.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the direction while denying bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, after noting “with concern” that the name of the survivor was mentioned in the status report filed by the investigating officer in the case.

In an order passed on January 14, the judge also asked the Commissioner of Delhi Police to issue appropriate instructions to all SHOs and investigating officers to strictly comply with the law against the disclosure of the identity of survivors of sexual offences.

“The DCP of the concerned area, having jurisdiction over Moti Nagar police station, is directed to sensitise all SHOs under his jurisdiction to strictly ensure that the name, parentage or address of a survivor of sexual assault is not disclosed in any status report or document filed before the courts.