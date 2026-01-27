Delhi HC shifts school fee disputes to revised law

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that disputes over private school fee hikes will now be governed by the newly enacted Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025. The court noted that the new law replaces earlier frameworks and, as a result, parents expecting refunds under past committee recommendations may not receive their money immediately.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by privately managed, recognised but non-funded schools challenging the recommendations of a committee headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice Anil Dev Singh. The committee was constituted in 2011 in a public interest litigation to examine cases of schools accused of charging excessive fees.

The committee had directed several institutions to refund excess amounts collected from parents. In 2017, when schools challenged these recommendations, the High Court passed an interim order directing them to deposit 75 percent of the principal refund amount.

The court had allowed schools to secure the amount either through cash deposits, bank guarantees, or fixed deposit receipts in favour of the Registrar General of the High Court.

Parents expresses scepticism

Parents’ groups expressed scepticism. According to parent associations nearly Rs 1,200 crore remains due to parents from private schools. The key question remains when, & whether, the money will be returned.