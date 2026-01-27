Infra ready for inmates’ court presence online: DG, Prisons

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Director General (Prisons) S B K Singh unfurled the national flag at the Prisons Headquarters, where a combined parade was organised by the Delhi Jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and paramilitary forces.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the prison department has initiated and streamlined several skill development programmes for inmates, including organic farming, animal husbandry, and the production of various goods at Tihar Jail factories.

He said these initiatives aim to promote self-reliance and meaningful engagement among inmates. Recently, the department has also received an order from the Delhi government’s Education Department to manufacture 10,000 school desks.

To further enhance skill-building activities, reduce stress and promote rehabilitation, the jail administration has strengthened collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Singh said the department has launched the ‘NGOs in Tihar’ website to ensure transparency and efficiency in NGO participation. “The objective is to allow only credible and genuinely committed organisations to work for the welfare of inmates,” he said.