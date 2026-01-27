Infra ready for inmates’ court presence online: DG, Prisons

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Director General (Prisons) S B K Singh unfurled the national flag at the Prisons Headquarters, where a combined parade was organised by the Delhi Jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and paramilitary forces.
Addressing the gathering, Singh said the prison department has initiated and streamlined several skill development programmes for inmates, including organic farming, animal husbandry, and the production of various goods at Tihar Jail factories.
He said these initiatives aim to promote self-reliance and meaningful engagement among inmates. Recently, the department has also received an order from the Delhi government’s Education Department to manufacture 10,000 school desks.
To further enhance skill-building activities, reduce stress and promote rehabilitation, the jail administration has strengthened collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Singh said the department has launched the ‘NGOs in Tihar’ website to ensure transparency and efficiency in NGO participation. “The objective is to allow only credible and genuinely committed organisations to work for the welfare of inmates,” he said.
Highlighting major steps towards modernisation, Singh said that 100 per cent court appearances of inmates through video conferencing are set to begin soon. As many as 840 video conferencing units have been installed, which will significantly reduce time and government expenditure involved in transporting prisoners to courts. He also said that an e-parole online system has been introduced to ensure faster processing and disposal of parole applications for convicted inmates.
The Delhi Prisons Department informed that 37 life convicts were released on the recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board. The department reiterated that the e-parole system will further streamline parole-related procedures.
Announcing special remission for inmates maintaining good conduct, Singh said the remission ranges from 20 to 90 days for women prisoners and male convicts above 65 years of age, and from 15 to 60 days for other convicts, depending on the sentence period served.
To boost staff morale, Singh said promotions and financial benefits were granted regularly. Over the past year, 11 Deputy Superintendents-I, 29 Deputy Superintendents-II, 85 Assistant Superintendents, 38 Head Matrons and 484 Head Warders were promoted.
S B K Singh to retire as top jailer this month
Senior IPS officer SBK Singh is set to retire as Director General (Prisons) later this month, with his successor yet to be announced. A 1988-batch officer, Singh earlier served as DG Home Guards, DGP of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, and briefly held additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner.