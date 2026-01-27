Man arrested for assaulting jeweller in Shahbad Dairy with revolver handle

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a jeweller at his shop with a revolver butt in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, police said on Monday.

The video of the incident, that has gone viral on the social media, shows the accused slapping the victim and hitting him on the head with the butt of a revolver. Around 6.30 pm on Sunday, Shahbad Dairy police station received information regarding a fight at B-Block, Shahbad Dairy.

On reached the spot, the police learned that the injured had been shifted to a hospital, a senior police officer said. The victim has been identified as Prakash Soni (25), a resident of Shahbad Dairy.

Soni co-operates Rakesh Jewellery with his father. He sustained injuries on the right side of the parietal region of the scalp subsequent to physical assault and impact from a blunt object, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.

In his statement, the complainant alleged that the altercation stemmed from a personal dispute involving a mutual acquaintance. Around 6.15 pm, a woman, accompanied by a man, entered the shop.

The encounter escalated from a verbal argument to a physical assault. During the scuffle, the male companion reportedly struck Soni on the head with the butt of a revolver before attempting to flee. During investigation, police nabbed Sandeep Joon, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, and recovered one licensed revolver along with six live rounds from his possession.

A case has been registered under sections 110/3(5) BNS and 25 of the Arms Act. The investigation is ongoing in the matter, Swami added.