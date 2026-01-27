Police intensify crackdown under Kavach

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has carried out Operation Kavach 12.0, intensifying its crackdown on organised crime and leading to significant arrests and seizures across northwest Delhi. During the operation, nine drug peddlers, 21 bootleggers, and 19 gamblers were arrested. Ten people were also apprehended for illegal possession of weapons, police said.

Several raids were conducted over a 24-hour period from January 23 to 24, resulting in the recovery of drugs, illegal firearms, sharp-edged weapons, and cash.

Police seized 345 grams of ganja and arrested nine drug peddlers. Additionally, 616 litres of illicit liquor were recovered, and 21 bootleggers were nabbed. The liquor was being transported from neighbouring states for local distribution, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh. During the operation, police recovered eight knives, two country-made pistols, and 10 live cartridges, leading to the arrest of 10 people.