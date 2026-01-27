Rain, thunderstorms likely as IMD sounds yellow alert

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced a cold Republic Day morning on Monday, with temperatures gradually rising during the day, while air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, with rain expected on Tuesday, followed by a warning of gusty winds.

Safdarjung recorded the day’s highest maximum temperature at 23.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal and nearly five degrees higher than Sunday.

Other areas, including Lodhi Road, the Ridge and Ayanagar, saw maximum temperatures between 21.5 and 21.6 degrees, while Palam remained cooler at 19.3 degrees. Night temperatures stayed well below average, with Ayanagar recording a minimum of 3.6 degrees, the Ridge 5.3 degrees, Safdarjung 4.2 degrees and Palam 4.3 degrees. No rainfall was recorded at any station.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms from early morning to forenoon on Tuesday, with another spell likely from afternoon into night. Maximum temperatures are expected to dip to around 19 degrees, while minimums may hover near 9 degrees. Cloud cover and rainfall are likely to make conditions feel colder.

This will be the season’s second intense western disturbance, following the wet spell on January 23 that brought the highest January rainfall in two years and temporarily improved air quality. Rain on Tuesday is expected to improve air quality temporarily.