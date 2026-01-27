Report highlights deep socio-economic and educational challenges in Jamia Nagar

NEW DELHI: A joint report by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Delhi unit and the NOUS Network (think-tank) has highlighted significant socio-economic deprivation and persistent educational inequalities in Jamia Nagar, one of Delhi’s largest Muslim-concentrated neighbourhoods.

Titled “School Education in Muslim Concentrated Neighbourhoods: A Case Study of Jamia Nagar, South-East Delhi,” the study is based on a household-level survey examining schooling patterns, learning outcomes and socio-economic conditions.

The report was released on Sunday evening at the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind headquarters in Delhi in the presence of academics, educationists, civil society members and community leaders. Speaking at the event, Salimullah Khan, Ameer-e-Halqa of JIH Delhi, said the survey was initiated following a Delhi Shura decision in April 2023 to address the lack of data-driven understanding of Jamia Nagar’s educational realities. The survey was conducted by NOUS under the leadership of Ali Javed, beginning in March 2024.

The findings reveal widespread economic vulnerability, with around 67 per cent of households earning below Rs 10,000 per month and livelihoods largely dependent on informal work. Parental education levels are low, particularly among mothers, limiting academic support for children.

Housing insecurity and overcrowding are widespread. The report finds that 47 per cent of respondents live in semi-pucca houses, while 17 per cent reside in kutcha structures. More than half of the households have only one or two rooms, making it difficult for children to find quiet study spaces.

Key challenges identified include teacher shortages affecting 29 per cent of schools, inadequate infrastructure reported by 37 per cent of students, and limited digital access, with 44 per cent lacking smartphones. While enrolment at the primary level is relatively high.