Absconding criminal involved in 20 cases nabbed near Dwarka Expressway

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a man allegedly involved in nearly 20 criminal cases across Delhi and Haryana after a brief chase near the Dwarka Expressway, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Deswal, and a member of the Krishan Gahta gang. Police said Deswal had been evading arrest for the past two years by frequently changing locations, working at toll plazas, and using mobile phones registered in the names of acquaintances to avoid detection.

He was on the run after jumping bail around two years ago. “Deswal was declared a proclaimed offender in three cases and proceedings under Section 83 CrPC and non-bailable warrants were issued in two cases,” an officer said.

The officer added that Deswal, along with 11 gang members, was arrested in 2018 by Sonipat police in connection with a Rs 32 lakh dacoity case registered at a police station in Sonipat, Haryana. “After being released from jail two years ago, Deswal jumped bail and went into hiding in Gurugram, where he worked at toll plazas,” a senior police officials said.

“During the investigation, the accused was traced to Gurugram on January 24. He was found using mobile phones registered in the names of relatives and constantly changing his location,” the officer said.