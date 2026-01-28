BJP is turning Delhi into cancer capital with new garbage mountains: AAP

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday attacked the BJP government over groundwater contamination caused by new garbage mountains in the city.

He said the BJP was turning Delhi into India’s “cancer capital” by creating dump after dump, pointing out that waste from the Bhalswa landfill is being diverted to Kirari, exposing the poor Purvanchali residents there to life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

The AAP’s Delhi unit president said that plastic and chemical- laden waste is gradually polluting the soil, air, and groundwater of the entire area. “The waste is sufficient to turn tube-well water poisonous, making the whole locality sick,” he said.

He alleged that BJP is resorting to this deception to give the impression that the Bhalswa garbage mountain is shrinking. Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj stated that for nearly fifteen years, the BJP ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and gave the people of Delhi three stains – three garbage mountains, which came to be known as the shame of Delhi.

He further stated that when she (Rekha Gupta) was a BJP councillor, the mayor was from BJP, the standing committee was of BJP, and BJP had complete control over the MCD. “It was during this time that they gave Delhi these three strains”.

He continued, “For the past 6-7 months, we have been seeing how the BJP government is cheating the people of Delhi, especially the poor Purvanchali population and the poorest residents of the city.”