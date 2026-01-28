City gets wettest January since 2022, AQI goes back to ‘very poor’ level

NEW DELHI: Parts of Delhi NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several parts of the capital and an orange alert for others, cautioning residents about ongoing rainfall and associated weather hazards. According to the IMD, the alerts were valid until 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

The capital recording the wettest January in four years. Delhi recorded its highest rainfall for the month since 2022 as heavy rain and thunderstorms battered parts of the capital on Tuesday. With the latest spell of rain, the city’s monthly total rainfall for January rose to 24 mm.

North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, West Delhi and Southwest Delhi have been placed under a red alert. The weather department has forecast moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and hail in these areas.

Meanwhile, Southeast Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Shahdara and East Delhi are under an orange alert, where moderate rain and thunderstorm activity are expected, as per the latest nowcast warning issued by the IMD. In the morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degree Celsius.