Defamation case: Hearing of Atishi, Kejriwal plea on April 21

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the defamation case against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to April 21.

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders had filed a plea challenging an order to decline quashing a defamation case against them over their alleged remarks on the deletion of voters’ names.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N K Singh deferred the matter, observing that the case required a detailed hearing. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the defamation pertained to a political party, which has authorised the complainant to file the plea on its behalf.

Babbar, who lodged the complaint on behalf of the BJP’s Delhi unit had accused the AAP leaders of tarnishing the saffron party’s image.