Dwarka court receives bomb threat via email; turns out hoax

NEW DELHI: The Dwarka court complex here went into a tizzy on Wednesday morning as the area was evacuated following a bomb threat received via email, police said.

The threat was later declared a hoax.

Police said the bomb threat email was received around 9.30 am.

"Dog and bomb detection squads were rushed to the spot, and we conducted a thorough check. However, as nothing suspicious was found, the threat was declared a hoax," a senior police officer said.

An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the mail.