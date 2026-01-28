Delhi
Dwarka court receives bomb threat via email; turns out hoax
Police said the bomb threat email was received around 9.30 am. An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the mail
NEW DELHI: The Dwarka court complex here went into a tizzy on Wednesday morning as the area was evacuated following a bomb threat received via email, police said.
The threat was later declared a hoax.
Police said the bomb threat email was received around 9.30 am.
"Dog and bomb detection squads were rushed to the spot, and we conducted a thorough check. However, as nothing suspicious was found, the threat was declared a hoax," a senior police officer said.
An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the mail.