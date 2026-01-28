Free shuttles at AIIMS Delhi for patients

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has informed the Delhi High Court that all pagoda shelter sites within and around its campus were fully occupied by patients and their attendants during night hours.

In an affidavit placed before the court, AIIMS detailed a range of measures undertaken in coordination with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), NDMC, MCD, PWD, and other agencies to address shelter, transportation, safety, hygiene, food support, and on-ground monitoring during the winter season.

The affidavit stated that AIIMS arranged a total of 750 beds within and around its campus to accommodate patients and attendants, all of which were fully occupied.

Hospital security personnel, working in coordination with the Delhi Police, proactively shifted patients and attendants found waiting on footpaths to designated pagoda shelters to ensure orderly relocation, enhanced safety, and protection from harsh weather conditions.

AIIMS further informed the court that free-of-cost e-shuttle services were provided to facilitate safe internal movement of patients and attendants across the campus. On security, the affidavit said that arrangements were strengthened at key pagoda shelter sites, with round-the-clock deployment of AIIMS security personnel. Joint supervision and crowd regulation exercises were being carried out with the Delhi Police, particularly during late evening and night hours.