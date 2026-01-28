IIT-Delhi releases 1st Alumni Impact Report on 68th Foundation Day

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Tuesday marked its 68th Foundation Day with the release of its first-ever Alumni Impact Report, offering a comprehensive account of the contributions made by its alumni to industry, entrepreneurship, public service, and academia in India and across the world.
The report highlights the collective influence of more than 65,000 alumni since the Institute’s establishment in 1966, underscoring IIT Delhi’s role in shaping leadership and innovation over nearly seven decades.
The Alumni Impact Report was released during the Foundation Day by the Chief Guest, Dr Gurtej S Sandhu, Principal Fellow and Corporate Vice President at Micron Technology, along with IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee.
An alumnus himself, Dr Sandhu emphasised the pivotal role alumni play in strengthening an institution’s reputation, mentoring students, and building global connections, noting that their contributions extend far beyond financial support.
According to the report, IIT Delhi alumni occupy nearly 10,000 leadership roles across sectors including banking, finance, manufacturing, and engineering, with over 70 per cent of these positions based in India. More than 1,000 alumni currently serve on corporate boards, reflecting the Institute’s sustained engagement with industry at national and international levels.
Entrepreneurship has emerged as a defining pillar of IIT Delhi’s legacy. The report documents over 2,500 alumni founders and co-founders who have made significant contributions to the global startup ecosystem collectively generating approximately 4.8 lakh direct jobs. Alumni-led ventures such as Zomato and Blinkit, Flipkart, Meesho, Groww, AppDynamics, and Eightfold.ai have played transformative roles in India’s digital economy and innovation landscape, the report noted.
Beyond business and industry, the report highlights IIT Delhi’s impact on public service and nation-building. Over 650 alumni are currently serving in public institutions, including more than 270 IAS officers and over 100 officers across the IPS, IRS, and IFS.