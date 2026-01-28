IIT-Delhi releases 1st Alumni Impact Report on 68th Foundation Day

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Tuesday marked its 68th Foundation Day with the release of its first-ever Alumni Impact Report, offering a comprehensive account of the contributions made by its alumni to industry, entrepreneurship, public service, and academia in India and across the world.

The report highlights the collective influence of more than 65,000 alumni since the Institute’s establishment in 1966, underscoring IIT Delhi’s role in shaping leadership and innovation over nearly seven decades.

The Alumni Impact Report was released during the Foundation Day by the Chief Guest, Dr Gurtej S Sandhu, Principal Fellow and Corporate Vice President at Micron Technology, along with IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee.

An alumnus himself, Dr Sandhu emphasised the pivotal role alumni play in strengthening an institution’s reputation, mentoring students, and building global connections, noting that their contributions extend far beyond financial support.