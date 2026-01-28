Metro Golden line extension to improve urban mobility

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro is set to further strengthen urban connectivity with the proposed extension of the Golden Line, a move expected to improve travel speed and accessibility in South and South-East Delhi.

The new corridor is aimed at easing daily commuting, enhancing last-mile connectivity, and reducing pressure on road networks in some of the capital’s densely populated areas. Officials said the expansion will make public transport a more convenient and reliable option for commuters.

The proposed Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj corridor will span 3.9 km and will be fully elevated, allowing faster metro operations. As part of the Golden Line expansion, the corridor is designed to ensure seamless movement between key residential and transit hubs.

The new stretch will feature four stations—Tughlakabad, Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj— providing improved metro access to surrounding neighbourhoods. These stations are expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters by linking residential areas with commercial zones and existing transport infrastructure.

A key highlight of the extension is its direct connectivity to the Yamuna riverfront through the Kalindi Kunj stretch. This link is expected to improve access to nearby recreational and transit areas. By shifting commuters from congested roads to the metro network, the corridor is likely to ease traffic congestion and help reduce vehicular emissions, officials said.

For daily commuters, the Golden Line extension promises reduced travel time, improved reliability, and better access to public transport in South and South-East Delhi. The project also aligns with Delhi Metro’s broader goal of promoting sustainable and environment-friendly urban mobility.