Minors nabbed for sexually assaulting girl

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended two minor boys for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on January 18 and came to light after the victim’s family approached the police. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the girl was allegedly lured and assaulted. All three accused are minors. Two juveniles have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while efforts are underway to trace the third accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish the sequence of events. The victim’s statement has been recorded.