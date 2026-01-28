Police crack Rs 20 lakh Metro theft case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s metro unit has cracked a jewellery bag theft case and recovered ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh from a woman, officials said on Tuesday.

A case was registered on January 22 at the Kashmere Gate Metro police station after a jewellery bag was reported stolen at the Chandni Chowk Metro Station, an officer said.

During the investigation, CCTV footage showed a woman wearing a pink jacket and black pants picking up the bag and boarding a train towards Millennium City Centre.

Further scrutiny of CCTV footage revealed that she travelled up to Noida Sector-52 Metro Station and exited through gate number two, police said.

The woman was later identified with the help of a Chandni Chowk shopkeeper and apprehended. Police said appropriate legal action will be taken.