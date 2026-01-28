Remembering home, one meal at a time

At Chor Bizarre in New Delhi, a Kashmiri Pandit thali at a popup did not just recreate flavours, but offered a quieter, more deliberate way of remembering. Curated by journalist Kaveree Bamzai, the limited-period menu was rooted not in nostalgia for return, but in preserving memory, ritual, and cultural continuity through food.

Kashmiri Pandits, Bamzai points out, have lived with displacement since 1990. “Whether you want to call it self-exiled or exiled from Kashmir,” she says, “the idea of going back now is something that is just a romantic sort of dream.” The thali draws from lived memory, particularly Bamzai’s childhood summers in Kashmir during the 1970s. Though born and brought up in Delhi, she spent summers at her maternal grandfather’s home. Like many of its time, it was built for gathering, with gardens, apple trees, a vegetable patch, and space for weddings.

Food was central to these gatherings. Lunches and dinners were eaten together in a large hall, everyone seated on the floor on small chorkis, except for her grandfather, who sat on a chair. “The youngest would usually be right at the end of the line,” Bamzai says, smiling, “and would get virtually nothing of the mutton dishes.” Those meals shaped her understanding of food as collective memory.