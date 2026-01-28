Upset students reach UGC gates, says 'new regulations would create chaos on campuses'

NEW DELHI: A group of students from colleges across Delhi staged a protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters on Tuesday, opposing the recently notified Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026.

The protesters alleged that the new regulations could lead to confusion, misuse, and unrest on university campuses and demanded their complete rollback.

Despite heavy barricading and intermittent rain throughout the day, around 100 students gathered outside the UGC office to voice their opposition. The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the commission, claiming that the framework could result in discrimination against general category students.

Protest organisers appealed for unity among the student community” The regulations, notified by the UGC on January 13, are aimed at curbing caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities. Under the new rules, institutions are required to set up special committees, helplines, and monitoring mechanisms to address complaints, particularly from students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

However, several student leaders and organisations at the protest criticised the provisions, calling them “draconian” and lacking adequate safeguards. Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student from Delhi University, said the regulations would create “complete chaos” on campuses. “The burden of proof will be entirely shifted onto the accused, and there are no protections for students who may be falsely implicated,” he said. Tripathi also expressed concern over the proposed equity squads, describing them as akin to constant surveillance within educational institutions.