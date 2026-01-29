City leaders express grief over Ajit Pawar's death

NEW DELHI: Leaders across party lines in Delhi expressed deep grief on Wednesday over the untimely and tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Anantrao Pawar in a plane crash.
CM Rekha Gupta, in a post on X, described the incident as “heartbreaking and shocking”, calling Pawar’s death an irreparable loss to Indian politics, particularly Maharashtra. She extended condolences to his family and supporters.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said Pawar’s passing was a profound loss to public life, remembering him as a seasoned public servant committed to people’s aspirations.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva recalled Pawar’s strong connect with the masses and his contributions to rural development. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also expressed condolences in a post on X.