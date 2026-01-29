Delhi airport wins Wings India 2026 'Best Airport of the Year' award

HYDERABAD: Indira Gandhi International Airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Limited, has bagged the 'Best Airport of the Year' award instituted by Wings India 2026.

The award was presented to the airport representatives on Thursday evening by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu during Wings India 2026 at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad. The four-day Wings event meet is organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

InterGlobe Service Limited, the parent company of Indigo airlines received the Best Aviation Service provider award.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru received the award in the category of Best Airport above 25 million passengers per annum.

The other airports which bagged awards were Pune (10-25 mn psgrs per year), ucknow.(5-10 mn psgrs per yr) , Port Blair (less than 5 mn psgrs per year) and Holongi airport in Itanagar (under Udan scheme).

Air India Express was conferred the Best Domestic Connectivity airport .