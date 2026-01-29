Delhi government launches new food security rules

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has implemented the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2025, following cabinet approval, which was a statutory requirement under Section 40 of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

These rules mandate stringent exclusions in categories like government employees, income-tax payees, owners of multiple four-wheelers (beyond one commercial vehicle), high electricity usage consumers, or property owners in specified areas. The new rules will give preference to “priority households”, as defined in the Central law, through district-level scrutiny done by the district magistrate-led panels, which will also include elected representatives.

An official said, “These committees, led by the district or assistant district magistrate, will ensure the most needy are prioritised. The committee will include MLAs, SDMs, and assistant commissioners.” The government hopes to minimise subsidy leakage through this targeted approach.

Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “These rules move beyond the outdated first-come-first-served mechanism and ensure that the poorest of the poor receive their rightful share.”

The rules propose a three-tier, time-bound grievance system, which span the internal fair price shop, district, and state levels. They also propose social audits, public disclosures, and vigilance committees at the shops, circle, district, and state levels. The allocations will be made as per the population projections of the 2011 census, till the current census exercise ends.

“Under the new rules, the Delhi government will allocate ration quotas based on each district’s population. For now, the existing census will be the guide,” the official said. CM Rekha Gupta has already announced that the income limit of households for obtaining ration cards would be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh annually, which will have a bearing on which families are covered under the food security rules.

‘Significant step for the welfare of the poor’

Manjinder Sirsa feels these rules will prove to be a significant step for the welfare of the city’s poor. He said, “With the annual family income limit for priority households being enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh via Revenue Department certificates, these rules mark a decisive shift towards ensuring food security reaches those who need it most.