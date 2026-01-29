FIR filed after valuable ring missing in airport death case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case following the death of an elderly man at Indira Gandhi International Airport during a medical emergency, after his family alleged that a valuable diamond ring he was wearing went missing during the incident, officials said.

The incident took place on January 4, while the case was registered on January 24 following a formal complaint by the family. Police said the case was registered after the deceased man’s relatives alleged that the diamond ring he was wearing when he collapsed at Terminal 3 went missing amid the chaos during resuscitation and medical assistance.

The complaint was lodged by the son of the deceased, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan. He stated that on January 4, between approximately 3.45 am and 5 am, his father was present at the airport for boarding a flight to Baku, Azerbaijan. During the boarding process, the elderly man suddenly suffered a serious medical emergency and collapsed.

Immediately after the incident, airport staff and medical personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and shifted him to the airport’s medical emergency unit for urgent treatment. The complainant stated that at the time of the emergency, his father was wearing a diamond ring weighing around five carats on his finger. However, during the process of shifting him, administering CPR, and conducting medical procedures, the ring went missing, as mentioned in the FIR.

Despite repeated efforts and inquiries made by the family, the ring could not be traced and has not been recovered to date. The complainant further stated that his parents were waiting at the airport and were having coffee when his father suddenly lost consciousness. After receiving a call from his mother, he rushed back to the airport but was not allowed inside the terminal due to security restrictions. He was later informed about his father’s death.

“My father had been wearing the ring for the last 30 years. It is extremely valuable to our family and my mother, as it is his last memory,” the complainant said. Police said a detailed investigation is underway, and teams are scanning CCTV footage to trace the missing item.