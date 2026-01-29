Five schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

NEW DELHI: Five schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Thursday morning, prompting emergency evacuation of the campuses and searches by security agencies.

Delhi Fire Services confirmed that Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka have received threats.

On the other hand, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate sent out a message to the parents of its students, informing them about the security threat.

Police and fire authorities were immediately informed, triggering evacuation protocols and anti-sabotage checks.

"Our teams are on site, and standard operating procedures are being followed. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," a DFS officer said, adding that search operations were underway.