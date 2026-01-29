Five schools in Delhi receive bomb threats; declared hoax after security sweep

NEW DELHI: Five schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Thursday morning.

It was later declared a hoax following sweeping searches by security agencies.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the threats was received around 8.30 am, which led to a thorough checking of the premises by multiple security agencies.

The DFS confirmed that Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Conventcampuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka have received threats.

On the other hand, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate sent out a message to the parents of its students, informing them about the security threat.

Police and fire authorities were immediately informed, triggering evacuation protocols and anti-sabotage checks.

"Following standard operating procedures, nothing suspicious was found," a DFS officer said, adding that the threat had been declared a hoax.