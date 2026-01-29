Freedom of Speech cannot justify defamatory campaigns against persons, organisations: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has clarified that freedom of speech, though a fundamental right, is not unlimited and cannot be used to justify defamatory or abusive campaigns against individuals or organisations.

The Court said that the Constitution itself places reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), and the right to free expression does not cover speech that is defamatory, malicious or intended to harm the reputation and dignity of others. These observations were made after an attempt was made to defend the circulation of certain videos and social media posts by invoking the right to free speech.

The High Court observed that free expression cannot be treated as a licence to damage the standing or reputation of any person or entity. Speech that deliberately harms dignity or reputation, the Court said, falls outside constitutional protection.

Justice Jyoti Singh stressed that the right to reputation is a part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. Any form of speech that violates this right cannot claim protection as free speech. Striking a balance between freedom of expression and the right to reputation, the Court noted, is essential to the constitutional framework.

The observations came while the Court was hearing a suit filed by PhysicsWallah Limited, which alleged that a former employee had run a sustained online campaign branding the company, its founder and employees as a "scam" through YouTube videos and social media posts. The company claimed that the content was abusive, misleading and aimed at damaging public trust and goodwill while promoting a rival business.