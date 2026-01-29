JNU cautions students on property damage after campus safety concerns

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a stern warning to students against vandalism and damage to public property, even as concerns over campus safety have resurfaced following a recent road accident that left a student seriously injured. The developments have once again brought discipline and safety issues within the university campus.

In a circular issued by the university administration, students residing in JNU hostels have been directed to strictly comply with university regulations and government rules. The administration stated that it has observed several “unpleasant incidents” involving violence and damage to public property in and around hostel premises.

Students have been clearly advised to refrain from engaging in any activity that may lead to damage or defacement of public property. The circular emphasised that such actions not only disrupt campus harmony but also invite legal consequences.

The administration warned that strict action would be initiated against violators under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. It reiterated that maintaining discipline and safeguarding university assets is a collective responsibility of all residents.

The warning comes in the backdrop of an incident reported in November last year, when the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library was vandalised. During the incident, students allegedly uprooted and discarded the face recognition system installed at the library.

According to university officials, the act resulted in losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees and caused disruption to library services. The administration cited the incident as an example of the consequences of indiscipline on campus.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union also raised serious concerns regarding road safety within the campus. In a letter addressed to the Chief Security Officer, the union highlighted a recent accident near the KC Market area, where a student was critically injured late at night.