Labourer dies after falling from second floor flat in east Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old labourer died after allegedly falling from a second-floor flat in east Delhi’s Mandawali area. The incident occurred on Sunday, and the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday during treatment, police said.

According to police, they received information on Sunday that a labourer had fallen from a height at Tarang Apartment in east Delhi. A police team reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. The injured was identified as Ganesh Kumar (43), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar district in UP.

“Inquiry revealed that the deceased had come for one-day POP work and was engaged in work on the balcony of the second floor, from where he accidentally slipped and fell,” a senior police officer said. He was initially taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Khichripur, for treatment, officials said.

Later, he was shifted to Makkar Hospital in Laxmi Nagar as his condition deteriorated. Despite medical intervention, his condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries on January 26, the officer said. Police stated that no foul play has been found in the incident. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and after completion of all necessary formalities, the body was handed over to the family members.