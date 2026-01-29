Man stabbed to death over matchstick tiff to light bidi

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj following a dispute over passing a matchstick to light a bidi, police officials said on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer, police received information around 11.40 pm on Tuesday about a stabbing incident at the jhuggis of JJ Bandhu Camp, B-5 and B-6, Vasant Kunj. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, where it was found that the injured person had already been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Vasant Kunj North police station received information from Fortis Hospital stating that a man with a stab injury had been admitted and was later declared dead. When the police team reached the hospital, doctors informed them that the cause of death was a stab injury to the neck, officials said.

During the inquiry, police identified the deceased as Karan, a resident of JJ Bandhu Camp. It was revealed that Karan had a minor verbal altercation with the alleged assailants over passing a matchstick to light a bidi. The argument reportedly escalated, leading to the fatal stabbing, police said.

Following the incident, teams from the crime branch and the forensic science laboratory were rushed to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence. A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at Vasant Kunj North police station.

The officer further stated that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to establish the exact sequence of events. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, and further investigation is in progress, police added.