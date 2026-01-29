MCD proposes revenue surplus year

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), possibly for the first time, on Wednesday presented a surplus budget for the financial year 2026–27. The civic agency hopes to earn a revenue of over Rs 17,000 crore in the next financial year, while expenditure is estimated to be capped at Rs 16,697.56 crore.

The MCD has proposed that property tax will be collected from all eligible premises in the next financial year and it will undertake special drives to recover pending dues from government and non-government properties, which is expected to add around Rs 500 crore in its revenue kitty in 2026–27.

The civic body claims that the advertising regime in the city is broken, as, at some locations, advertising rights are granted in the name of maintenance, while, at others, advertisements are installed illegally. It has proposed to regulate advertising in the city, which is expected to generate `250 crore in additional revenue next year.

The MCD has also issued revised estimates for 2025–26, according to which the revenue is now pegged at Rs 15,679.72 crore and expenditure at Rs 16,305.19 crore, which is a deficit of Rs 625.47 crore.

The civic body also announced proposals for controlling air pollution and beautifying the city. It has proposed to constitute a Group of Departments for combating air pollution by bringing together all concerned epartments, which will be led by a senior additional commissioner.